Lewandowski: I will be even better after the winter break

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has vowed to score even more goals after the winter break following a stunning first half of the season.

Lewandowski has netted 23 times in 26 club appearances so far this term, but feels he can still improve.

"It's definitely been my best half-season at Bayern to date. I've scored lots of goals in the Bundesliga and the Champions League," Lewandowski told Bayern's official website.

"In the past few years I've usually done better after the winter break than before. I don't mind if that happens again this time.

"I'll definitely do everything I can because the most important games are coming up. We've all got to show what we can do."

Lewandowski enjoyed a sensational game against Wolfsburg in late September, when he came off the bench at half-time and scored five times in nine minutes to seal a 5-1 win for Bayern.

"It was an incredible night for me and everyone at Bayern," the Poland forward added.

"A night for the record books. Even as a boy I never dreamed of scoring five goals in a game. And then I did it in just nine minutes.

"I didn t think about it during the game as I just concentrated on doing my job right. The fifth goal was my best this year."