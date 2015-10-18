Lewandowski lucky not to be injured - Sammer

Bayern Munich director Matthias Sammer was relieved after Robert Lewandowski escaped unharmed from a clumsy tackle against Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Lewandowski was left crumpled on the Weserstadion turf 20 minutes from time after tangling wither Werder goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald, who caught the Poland striker in the knee with his studs, a challenge not deemed worthy of a foul by referee Christian Dingert.

Bayern's top scorer was able to complete the game as the champions edged to a 1-0 victory courtesy of a Thomas Muller goal, taking Pep Guardiola's side to a new Bundesliga record of nine consecutive wins to begin a season.

But Sammer was in a less than jolly mood after the game.

He said: "It was a penalty. We have had tremendous luck that Robert Lewandowski is not injured.

"I'm now curious to see if there will be the same crying as there would have been if it was the other way around. It will interest me in the next few days."

Lewandowski, though, agreeing that a foul should have been called, was more stoic.

He added: "It's not easy for strikers in that situation. I think it was a clear penalty, but fortunately we still took three points. From tomorrow on we focus on the Champions League."