Lewandowski wants Aubameyang to stay at Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski feels it would be better for the Bundesliga if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stayed at Borussia Dortmund.

The Gabon international has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid over the past few months and Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke admitted this week they would consider offers in the region of €80 million.

Nevertheless, Lewandowski has urged his former team-mate to stay in the Bundesliga.

"I have heard that he is feeling very well in Dortmund," Lewandowski told Sport Bild.

"I obviously do not know exactly what he is thinking and BVB have a decision to make as well. Do they want to hold on to him or make a lot of money...

"But of course, it would be better for the Bundesliga if he were to stay put."

Dortmund brought in Aubameyang from Saint-Etienne in 2013 as they anticipated Lewandowski's move to Bayern the following season.

Aubameyang has since netted 100 goals in all competitions for the Signal Iduna Park side.