Lewandowski would not score without his team-mates, says Guardiola

Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola hailed Robert Lewandowski's fine form, but has insisted that the striker would not be as successful without the support of his team-mates.

Lewandowski has netted an incredible 10 goals in his last three outings for the Bundesliga champions and has already scored 14 times in all competitions this term.

Nevertheless, Guardiola has downplayed the hype surrounding the 27-year-old and has highlighted the role of the rest of the team ahead of Sunday's top-of-the-table clash with Borussia Dortmund.

"We are obviously very happy with Robert's form. You do not score three goals in one game that often, so we are pleased with it," Guardiola said on Friday.

"But we should not forget that Robert needs his team-mates. He would not score any goals without them.

"All the players are helping each other. That is the most important thing in the end."

Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored nine Bundesliga goals himself this season - just one fewer than Lewandowski - and Guardiola expects the Gabon star to cause Bayern problems this weekend.

The Spaniard added: "Aubameyang is incredibly dangerous. He has a lot of quality and is very fast.

"Our defence will have to remain alert all game.

"It is nearly impossible to keep him quiet when he gets some space."