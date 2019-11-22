Lewis Dunk suspended for Leicester clash

Brighton will be without captain Lewis Dunk through suspension for the Premier League match against Leicester.

Forward Aaron Connolly (groin) remains sidelined, but Belgian winger Leandro Trossard has shaken off an ankle problem so should feature.

Defender Adam Webster could be available again following his own ankle injury, while defender Bernardo (knee) has returned to training, but is short of match fitness.

James Maddison will be fit for Leicester’s trip to the Amex Stadium.

The midfielder has recovered from a minor calf injury which ruled him out of England’s Euro 2020 qualifier in Kosovo last weekend.

Ben Chilwell, Ricardo Pereira and Youri Tielemans only underwent light training on Thursday following their exertions during the international break, but all three players will be available.

Brighton provisional squad: Ryan, Button, Duffy, Schelotto, Montoya, Burn, Webster, Balogun, Stephens, Propper, Gross, Mooy, March, Alzate, Maupay, Trossard, Murray, Jahanbakhsh.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Chilwell, Justin, Pereira, Morgan, Evans, Fuchs, Benkovic, Soyuncu, Amartey, Gray, Praet, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Barnes, Choudhury, Mendy, Ndidi, Perez, Vardy, Iheanacho.