LFP fires back at PSG after away fans ban

The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) has criticised Paris Saint-Germain for making their grievances over a ban on away fans for the rest of this month public.

PSG will not be backed by travelling supporters in their matches at Angers and Metz as a punishment for damage caused at Lyon's Stade des Lumieres during last weekend's 4-1 Coupe de la Ligue final triumph over Monaco.

The reigning Ligue 1 champions, who are three points behind Monaco at the summit this time around, issued a statement that read: "PSG takes note of this decision, which will impact the away trips of the professional team to Angers on April 14 and to Metz four days later.

"Nevertheless, the club accepts with great difficulty to see all of the supporters, who have behaved impeccably up until now, deprived of the right to follow the team of their heart as they enter a decisive phase in the fight to be French champions."

The LFP responded with a statement of its own, deeming "the public challenge of its responsibility by PSG" to be "unacceptable".

"The LFP regrets PSG's choice to make its case by press release rather than to present them during the investigation procedure," it read.

"The LFP would like to recall that, in the final of the Coupe de la Ligue, each of the finalist clubs is responsible for its supporters and any incidents and/or degradations that they may cause, before, during or after the match.

"PSG was therefore fully responsible for its supporters and cannot escape this obligation by simple public statements.

"The precautionary measures taken by the disciplinary committee of the LFP are perfectly in line with the case-law in such incidents and are not of an exceptional nature."