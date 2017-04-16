LFP to investigate after crowd trouble causes Bastia v Lyon abandonment

The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) is launching an investigation after Bastia's Ligue 1 match against Lyon was abandoned due to serious crowd trouble.

Sunday's match in Corsica was brought to a halt at half-time with the score level at 0-0.

The game had been delayed by 55 minutes after astonishing scenes saw some Bastia supporters manage to enter the pitch and confront Lyon players during the warm-up.

And the LFP took a zero-tolerance approach when trouble flared up again at the end of the first half, revealing in a statement it would conduct a full investigation next week and calling for Bastia to ban those responsible.

"After another incident at the end of the first half, the LFP decided to definitively call a halt to the SC Bastia - Olympique Lyonnais match," read its statement.

"The definitive decision was taken in conformity with the instructions emitted by the Departmental Director of Public Security (DDSP), the representative of the prefect of Upper Corsica (Haute-Corse), during the crisis meeting held before kick-off.

"After the very serious incidents during the warm-up, the DDSP took the decision to play the match but to stop it if any further incidents occurred.

"The LFP condemns with the greatest firmness the incidents which took place before the game and at half-time of SC Bastia - Olympique Lyonnais.

"After the insupportable behaviour of a section of the supporters at the Stade Armand-Cesari the LFP demands of SC Bastia that they take all necessary measures in order to proceed with stadium bans for the individuals responsible, and more generally that they take all measures necessary to guarantee the security of matches that take place in their stadium.

"On Thursday, the LFP's Disciplinary Commission will look at the dossier concerning the incidents at the match."

Lyon wrote on their Twitter account during the game: "Once again there are scuffles after the whistle. Anthony Lopes has been taken to task by fans on the pitch."

. - LEs joueurs agressés à Furiani April 16, 2017

Bastia, meanwhile, condemned the actions of the fans involved in the trouble and vowed to co-operate with any proceedings.

Their statement read: "The Sporting Club de Bastia strongly condemns the incidents that marked the meeting this Sunday against Olympique Lyonnais.

"The club regrets that the match was not able to go to completion but respects the decision of the LFP and its officials.

"The Sporting Club de Bastia is already gathering all the elements necessary to take the necessary and strong measures that are necessary following these incidents.

"And without waiting for the meeting of the disciplinary committee of the LFP before which the club will appear on Thursday in order to provide all the explanations that will be asked."

It is the second time in the space of three days that a Lyon game has been affected by fan disturbances after Thursday's Europa League clash with Besiktas was delayed at Parc Olympique Lyonnais.