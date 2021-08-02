Liam Polworth and Innes Cameron on target as Killie topple Ayr in season-opener

Kilmarnock marked their first game back in the second tier of Scottish football since 1993 with a 2-0 home victory over Ayrshire rivals Ayr.

Veteran winger Chris Burke saw a shot saved by visiting goalkeeper Charlie Albinson in the opening five minutes, with Euan Murray then heading wide of the target as Kilmarnock piled on early pressure.

Albinson was called into action again midway through the first half, keeping out Innes Cameron’s front-post header with an impressive reaction save.

Cameron should have put the hosts in front in the opening minutes of the second half but he headed a superb Burke delivery agonisingly wide.

But Kilmarnock finally opened the scoring in the 56th minute when Liam Polworth slotted in from the right side of the box on his league debut following good work from Burke.

Cameron eventually got his goal from the penalty spot in the 86th minute after Jack Baird was adjudged to have handled in the box.