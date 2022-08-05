Liam Scales back in contention as Aberdeen prepare for Buddies clash

Liam Scales will come back into the Aberdeen side for the cinch Premiership tie against St Mirren at Pittodrie on Saturday.

The on-loan defender was unable to play against parent club Celtic in last week’s league opener at Parkhead.

Midfielder Connor Barron (knee) and left-back Jack MacKenzie (thigh) remain out.

St Mirren’s Mark O’Hara will miss the trip to Pittodrie due to concussion protocols.

The Saints midfielder took a head knock against Motherwell last week.

Attacker Greg Kiltie returns from a suspension, Scott Tanser is touch and go with a knock and will be assessed as will fellow defender Marcus Fraser who had the flu.