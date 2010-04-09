Libertadores: Universidad de Chile pinch point in Rio

"The U" have eight points from four matches, one more point than Brazilian champions Flamengo, playing without striker Adriano who is nursing a back injury. Chile's Universidad Catolica have three points and Caracas FC of Venezuela two.

The match, played some of the time in torrential rain, was postponed from Wednesday due to flooding at the Maracana as storms that have caused mudslides and killed about 100 people wrought havoc in Rio de Janeiro this week.

Argentines scored Universidad de Chile's goals with midfielder Walter Montillo heading them into a 1-0 half time lead from Jose Contreras's right cross and compatriot Rodriguez securing a surprise draw with a powerful shot as the Flamengo fans were celebrating a victory.

Midfielder Michael equalised in the 67th minute from Vagner Love's pass and right back Leo Moura appeared to have settled the match in Flamengo's favour when he put them 2-1 from the edge of the box up with eight minutes remaining.

Colombian champions Independiente Medellin hauled themselves back into the Group One reckoning with a 1-0 home win over Cerro Porteno of Paraguay.

Corinthians of Brazil lead the group with 10 points from four matches followed by Racing of Uruguay with seven. Medellin now have six from five games and Cerro Porteno one.

Striker Luis Arias, whose penalty a minute earlier was saved by Ezequiel Medran, put Medellin ahead in the 55th when he took a through ball from Cesar Valoyes to finish off a quick counter-attack started by substitute playmaker Nelson Barahona.

The Paraguayans' midfielder Rodrigo Burgos was sent off in the 68th minute.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook