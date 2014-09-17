Lichtsteiner insists Juve still under pressure

Juve got their European campaign off to a solid start by beating Malmo 2-0 at Juventus stadium, but Group A rivals and last season's finalists Atletico Madrid stumbled to a 3-2 defeat at Olympiacos.

But Switzerland international Lichtsteiner dismissed any notion that Atletico's defeat put Juve in the box seat for top spot, highlighting their need to visit Piraeus as well as the Vicente Calderon.

He said: "Olympiacos' victory doesn't change anything on paper for us.

"There are tough games ahead for the team, especially the ones in Spain and Greece where the atmosphere will be red-hot.

"Let's play the matches and then we'll see."

Carlos Tevez's double secured the win for Juve - the Argentinian scoring his first goals in European football for almost five and a half years in the process.