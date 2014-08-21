Liga MX Preview: America target another win

Antonio Mohamed's America are two points clear at the top after winning all five of their league games this campaign.

On Tuesday, America thrashed Bayamon FC 6-1 in the CONCACAF Champions League to continue their fine form.

Martin Zuniga scored a brace for America, and Mohamed was pleased with the 21-year-old's performance, as well as those of his other young players.

"Martin met the goal, scored two goals and that helps us a lot," Mohamed said.

"Today there were several young players, it is important to give them opportunity to motivate the squad.

"But the most important is that the team won and that helps the confidence."

Chiapas sit seventh in the league ahead of the clash after an inconsistent run of form, which has included two wins.

A draw on the opening matchday is the only reason second-placed Atlas are two points behind America.

They travel to mid-table Pachuca on Saturday looking to continue their winning run, and stay in touch with America.

Third-placed Monterrey will fancy their chances of a win when they host Puebla, while Queretaro take on Cruz Azul.

Cruz Azul will be desperately wanting a win after just one in five league games to open the campaign.

Toluca visit Santos Laguna in a clash between two teams sitting in the top six, while Leon meet bottom side Universidad Guadalajara.

Tigres UANL are searching for just their second victory when they meet Morelia, and Veracruz host Guadalajara.