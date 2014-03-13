Liga MX Preview: Cruz Azul seek form reversal

Luis Tena's men had made an incredible start to the season and were on an eight-match winning run before a shock 3-0 loss to Tigres UANL on Saturday.



They followed that up with a 1-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City in the CONCACAF Champions League on Wednesday.



Cruz Azul have scored just once in their past three matches and need that to change when they host Tijuana on Saturday.



They need Marco Fabian and Mauro Formica to recapture the goalscoring form that saw them strike four times each earlier in the season.



Cristian Pellerano will be the man to look out for, with the Argentine having scored five league goals for Tijuana this season.



Toluca are three points adrift of top spot ahead of their trip to strugglers Queretaro on Friday.



Pablo Velazquez (five league goals) and Isaac Brizuela (three) have led the way up front for Toluca, who should be too good for a Queretaro side who have suffered four straight league losses.



Pachuca visit Santos Laguna hoping to stay in touch with the top two, while Pumas UNAM host Atlante.



America's rollercoaster season is set to continue with a trip to Chiapas.



The fifth-placed side have lost four of their past five and are 10 points adrift of Cruz Azul, desperately needing some consistency to stay in touch.



Battlers Monterrey and Morelia clash on Saturday and bottom-half sides Puebla and Tigres UANL also do battle.



Leon will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways when they visit Guadalajara in the 11th round's final game on Sunday.



Veracruz may climb off the bottom of the table if they manage to take something out of their meeting with Atlas.