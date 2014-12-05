Lige 1: Toulouse 0 Monaco 2

Given the chance to steal a march on those around them in the table, Leonardo Jardim's side took full advantage at the Stade Municipal on Friday as Berbatov followed up a fine first-half finish with a penalty after the interval.

Though the rest of the division are set to play over the weekend, Monaco are within four points of the UEFA Champions League places after the win, and will be hoping for Lyon to slip up as they aim to recover from a stuttering start.

Monaco were in control for much of the opening period, and twice went close as Bernardo Silva scuffed wide from a narrow angle before Anthony Martial stung the palms of Toulouse goalkeeper Ali Ahamada.

But they finally hit the front as Berbatov effortlessly trapped a cross from the right before firing across Ahamada and into the far corner with the outside of his right boot.

The visitors struggled to build on their goal after the break and Toulouse saw two strong appeals for penalties waved away by referee Mikael Lesage.

First, Jeremy Toulalan appeared to handle a flick, though the referee was unmoved and he was similarly unimpressed as Wissam Ben Yedder took a tumble under a Monaco challenge.

Lesage was left with little option to point to the spot, however, as Monaco full-back Fabinho burst into the area before his progress was halted by a clumsy Dragos Grigore challenge.

Berbatov coolly sent Ahamada the wrong way for his fifth goal of the season, which secured consecutive Monaco victories in Ligue 1 for just the third time this term.