Ligue 1: Bordeaux 1 Nice 2

Alassane Plea struck a dramatic late winner to complete a fine second-half comeback from Nice as they beat Bordeaux 2-1 in Ligue 1.

The 21-year-old's third goal of the season earned all three points for the visitors, who had fallen behind to a Diego Rolan penalty after 33 minutes on Friday.

Bordeaux deserved their lead, but a spirited display after the break saw Jordan Amavi and Plea turn things around and send Nice into the top half.

Nicolas Pallois wasted the hosts' first chance after 10 minutes with a close-range header, but it seemed to matter little when Nicolas Maurice-Belay was felled by goalkeeper Mouez Hassen in the penalty area.

Rolan made no mistake with the resulting spot-kick and Bordeaux looked set to move into fifth place at Monaco's expense.

However, Nice came out with much more attacking threat after the break and could have been level through Plea's curling effort.

Amazi was on hand to grab their equaliser six minutes later, as he rose unmarked to head home a Valentin Eysseric free-kick with a deft flick.

The 20-year-old full-back fired another chance wide minutes later, and Nice appeared happy to take a point after Gregory Sertic thudded a free-kick against Hassen's crossbar.

The visitors were far from finished, though, and a swift counter-attack in the final minute saw Eric Bautheac roll a pass to Plea, who tapped home from six yards to win the game.