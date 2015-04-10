Ligue 1: Caen 0 Monaco 3

Leonardo Jardim's team led at the interval after Yannick Ferreira Carrasco twisted and turned down the left flank before cutting back for youngster Anthony Martial to score his sixth goal in his past seven appearances - after 29 minutes.

Martial was leading the Monaco attack as Dimitar Berbatov took a place in the bench and the mercurial Bulgarian was not required after the break as Silva took centre stage.

The Portuguese midfielder combined with Carrasco to catch the Caen defence napping with a clever short-corner routine, finishing stylishly in the 64th minute.

Caen striker Emiliano Sala passed up a glorious chance to reduce the deficit in the 77th minute as he missed his kick at the back post with the goal gaping.

That left Silva to coolly complete the scoring six minutes from time as Martial turned provider. Monaco are a point ahead of Marseille, who take on Bordeaux on Saturday, while Caen are six points clear of the bottom three ahead of the weekend action.