Ligue 1 fixtures: Emery's PSG can make early statement

Paris Saint-Germain have an ideal chance to make an early statement as they bid to wrestle the Ligue 1 title back from Monaco in 2017-18.

The French top flight's fixtures were announced on Thursday, a month after Monaco ended a 17-year wait for league glory and deny PSG a fifth straight crown.

Emery is under pressure to deliver the title this season and has a great opportunity to make a fast start and ensure it is his side, not Leonardo Jardim's, who build the early momentum.

With a home opener against promoted side Amiens, PSG do not face a team that finished inside the top seven in their first five games.

Their first big test comes at home to Lyon on September 17, while they face back-to-back games against Marseille and last season's third-place finishers Nice in October.

A look at PSG's 2017-18 schedule June 15, 2017

The opening league meeting against Monaco is away on November 26, with the return match coming on a potentially decisive matchday 33 on April 15.

If they are in with a title chance going into the final weeks of the season, a run-in that reads Guingamp (home), Amiens (away), Rennes (home) and Caen (away) looks positive.



PSG's 2017-18 Ligue 1 fixtures in full:

05/08/2017 – PSG v Amiens

12/08/2017 – Guingamp v PSG

19/08/2017 – PSG v Toulouse

26/08/2017 – PSG v Saint-Etienne

09/09/2017 – Metz v PSG

17/092017 – PSG v Lyon

23/09/2017 – Montpellier v PSG

30/09/2017 – PSG v Bordeaux

14/10/2017 – Dijon v PSG

22/10/2017 – Marseille v PSG

28/10/2017 – PSG v Nice

04/11/2017 – Angers v PSG

18/11/2017 – PSG v Nantes

26/11/2017 – Monaco v PSG

29/11/2017 – PSG v Troyes

02/12/2017 – Strasbourg v PSG

09/12/2017 – PSG v Lille

16/12/2017 – Rennes v PSG

20/12/2017 – PSG v Caen

13/01/2018 – Nantes v PSG

17/01/2018 – PSG v Dijon

21/01/2018 – Lyon v PSG

27/01/2018 – PSG v Montpellier

03/02/2018 – Lille v PSG

10/02/2018 – Toulouse v PSG

17/02/2018 – PSG v Strasbourg

25/02/2018 – PSG v Marseille

03/03/2018 – Troyes v PSG

10/03/2018 – PSG v Metz

17/03/2018 – Nice v PSG

01/04/2018 – PSG v Angers

07/04/2018 – Saint-Etienne v PSG

15/04/2018 – PSG v Monaco

21/04/2018 – Bordeaux v PSG

28/04/2018 – PSG v Guingamp

06/05/2018 – Amiens v PSG

12/05/2018 – PSG v Rennes

19/05/2018 – Caen v PSG