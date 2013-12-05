Ligue 1: Lyon 1 Toulouse 1

The hosts dominated for much of the first half and were rewarded 25 minutes in as attacker Alexandre Lacazette found the bottom corner with a left-footed shot from the edge of the area.

Lyon continued to threaten in the second half, Lacazette keeping Ali Ahamada busy as he forced the Toulouse goalkeeper into a relatively comfortable stop to prevent a second seven minutes into the second half.

Midfielder Steed Malbranque fired wastefully over after 68 minutes as Lyon pushed for the crucial second goal, and they were almost made to pay for his profligacy when Toulouse striker Eden Ben Basat weaved his way into the box only to fire a tame shot at Remy Vercoutre.

Ahamada kept Toulouse in the game as he produced a fine save to deny Bafetimbi Gomis, and eight minutes from time the visitors did earn a share of the spoils, striker Martin Braithwaite's deflected effort beating Vercoutre after Aymen Abdennour's cross caused problems inside the penalty area.

Lyon pressed forward in search of a winner, but their efforts proved in vain as they were left to settle for another frustrating result.