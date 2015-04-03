Ligue 1: Monaco 1 Saint-Etienne 1
Anthony Martial's impressive volley earned Monaco a 1-1 draw against a Saint-Etienne side also hoping to gain a continental qualification spot.
The two remain separated by just a point after scoring a goal apiece in the space of six second-half minutes, leaving Monaco third and their visitors one spot below them.
Following a goalless first half, Leonardo Jardim's side conceded their first Ligue 1 goal at the Stade Louis II since November's 2-2 draw with Caen.
Mevlut Erdinc angled a header from Franck Tabanou's cross that left Danijel Subasic with no chance two minutes after the hour.
However, Martial had the final say when he crashed home a volley to ensure a draw.
Layvin Kurzawa crossed from the left and Martial stole in unmarked to hammer an effort past Stephane Ruffier, registering his fifth goal in as many games in the process.
