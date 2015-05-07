Ligue 1 Preview: Cabaye challenges leaders PSG

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Yohan Cabaye is wary of Guingamp as his team look to close in on the Ligue 1 title.

Laurent Blanc's men hold a three-point advantage over Lyon at the top of the table with three league matches remaining this season.

They open matchday 36 by hosting Guingamp, who sit 10th but did inflict one of PSG's three league losses this season with a 1-0 win in December last year.

Cabaye challenged his team to prove that defeat meant nothing, against a Guingamp side that reached the last 32 in the UEFA Europa League.

"There is a lot of quality in this Guingamp side. They also enjoyed an excellent season in Europe, so we have to be very careful," he told the club's website.

"If we are suitably focused and determined to win this match, then I think we should win.

"They will come with a plan because they beat us earlier this season and can cause us more problems on Friday.

"We have to erase that defeat and show that it was nothing more than an accident."

PSG are chasing four trophies this season – looking to add the league title and Coupe de France to their Coupe de la Ligue and the Trophee des Champions crowns.

Lyon visit Caen on Saturday, needing a win to keep the pressure on the league leaders.

Monaco can take another step towards sealing their UEFA Champions League place in a big clash against fourth-placed Marseille.

At the other end of the table, Evian TG and Reims meet in a crucial clash.

Reims are 17th and a point ahead of Evian TG, who sit in the final relegation spot.

Lens' relegation has been confirmed ahead of their hosting of Montpellier, while Metz are eight points from safety as they prepare to host fellow strugglers Lorient.

Elsewhere, Bordeaux face Nantes, Bastia visit Rennes, struggling Toulouse take on Lille and Saint-Etienne host Nice.