Ligue 1 Preview: PSG v Evian

Despite Paris Saint-Germain's recent struggles in Ligue 1, relegation-threatened Evian are well aware of the threat posed by Laurent Blanc's side ahead of their meeting on Sunday.

The champions dominated the division last season, romping to a second successive title by nine points, but the 2014-15 campaign has been a different story.

PSG currently lie fourth, four points adrift of leaders Lyon after a run of one win in their past five outings.

Despite that poor sequence, PSG will still start as favourites to take all three points at the Parc des Princes, and they will take encouragement from a battling 1-0 win at Saint-Etienne in Tuesday's Coupe de la Ligue quarter-final.

"Collectively they are below their normal level," Evian's Modou Sougou - on loan from Marseille - told reporters.

"But they are still the favourites for the title. It is an unpredictable team that can lose [4-2] at Bastia but also can beat anybody, anywhere.

"They regained some qualities at Saint-Etienne, and they are always dangerous."

Midfielder Nicolas Benezet joked: "I wish we were in crisis as they are!

"I hope that they will not be angry and will not wake up against us!"

And Evian goalkeeper Benjamin Leroy echoed the sentiments of his team-mates.

"We must be wary of their awakening," he said. "It is never a good time to play them."

PSG themselves are on high alert with the strugglers coming to town, with centre-back Marquinhos urging his colleagues to remain focused and take momentum from their Coupe success.

"It feels good to say that we'll soon be back in front of our supporters at the Parc des Princes," the Brazilian told PSG TV.

"After our victory over Saint-Etienne, it's important to continue improving and growing in confidence. We have to keep working."

Evian's own form is a major area of concern, with Pascal Dupraz's side only ending a four-match losing streak with a 1-1 draw at home to Rennes last time out.

The strugglers currently occupy 18th place, but the tight nature at the bottom of the table means a surprise win in the capital could elevate them as many as four places.

PSG, meanwhile, could be seven points off the lead by the time they kick off, with Lyon travelling to Lens 24 hours earlier.

Blanc continues to have fitness concerns over Salvatore Sirigu (foot) and Thiago Motta (toe), while Evian will be without Milos Ninkovic for four to six weeks after the midfielder had surgery on a knee problem.