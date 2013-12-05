Ligue 1 Preview: PSG v Sochaux

Laurent Blanc's men crashed to a shock 2-0 defeat to Evian on Wednesday in a game that could have seen PSG equal their record unbeaten league run of 27 games.

The capital club had been in ominous form before their midweek slip, but they now sit just a point ahead of Lille - who have not conceded a league goal since September 15.

PSG face a side likely to be bereft of confidence, however. Sochaux have only won once in the league all season and have accrued a mere three points from the last 24 available.

Sochaux beat the champions 3-2 at the Stade Montbeliard last season, but have lost on each of their past five trips to the Parc des Princes.

Teenage midfielder Adrien Rabiot has enjoyed a promising breakthrough season for PSG, having made 18 appearances in all competitions and has called for an instant response from his team-mates.

"After a defeat, the most important thing is to bounce back straight away," the youngster said.

"We are still top of the league, so now we need to defeat Sochaux on Saturday."

Thiago Motta missed the Evian defeat with a thigh injury, while Alex and Ezequiel Lavezzi are likely to return to Blanc's squad after being rested.

Herve Renard is yet to taste victory in Ligue 1 since replacing Eric Hely in the Sochaux hot seat and apologised to the club's fans after slumping to a 2-0 defeat to Reims in midweek.

"There is not much to say or explain," he lamented. "We dissolved after the first goal and we were unable to play forward, or be strong psychologically.

"We must remain united. I am sad for the supporters, the club and those who work here."

Former PSG striker Pierre-Alain Frau made his second debut for first club Sochaux in midweek and the 33-year-old may be in line for a starting berth, with only Ajaccio having scored fewer Ligue 1 goals than the Montbeliard club this season.