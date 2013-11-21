Ligue 1 Preview: Reims v PSG

The prolific striker scored twice in Sweden's FIFA World Cup play-off second-leg defeat to Portugal at the Friends Arena in Solna, Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick sealing a 4-2 aggregate win for the visitors and their passage to Brazil.

Ibrahimovic has scored 16 goals in his last 10 games in all competitions and coach Laurent Blanc has revealed that the former Barcelona man is ready to turn his attention back to helping PSG challenge for honours.

Blanc said: "His behaviour and his state of mind was very good. I find it good, I talked to him yesterday (Wednesday).

"He told me that he had fallen on a very good team of Portugal. Certainly he must be disappointed, but regarding his behaviour and state of mind, I find it very good between yesterday and today.

"I wish he qualified for the World Cup because I know what it is. Personal goals are very important, it will ease the disappointment of not going to Brazil. He was disappointed, but has a very good state of mind and will prove it on Saturday."

Fellow striker Edinson Cavani will feature in the World Cup after Uruguay drew 0-0 with Jordan in the second leg of their play-off on Wednesday to seal a 5-0 overall success, but he may be rested this weekend.

Blanc revealed that the former Napoli man is due back from international duty on Friday morning and hinted that he is unlikely to be thrust straight back into Ligue 1 action.

The former France coach also revealed that Marco Verratti could be back in contention after recovering from a knee injury.

PSG remain unbeaten in the French top flight and have a four-point lead over Lille ahead of their clash with sixth-placed Reims on Saturday.

Reims had won three consecutive Ligue 1 games before they were held to a goalless draw at struggling Lorient ahead of the international break.

Hubert Fournier's side have been beaten only twice in the league and they would be in an even more lofty position had they been able to convert some of their seven draws into victories.