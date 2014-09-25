Ligue 1 Preview: Toulouse v PSG

The capital club host Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, but first they must take care of business at the Stadium Municipal in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Laurent Blanc's team beat Caen 2-0 on Wednesday to end a run of three successive 1-1 draws - results that had given them their worst start to a season since being taken over by Qatar Sports Investments.

"We had been struggling to win away, so the result was very reassuring," Blanc said.

"Now we have another away game at Toulouse and we must try and do the same. We have to dig deep."

Brazilian Lucas dazzled against Caen and opened the scoring, with Argentine playmaker Javier Pastore also impressing on his return to the starting XI.

However, Ezequiel Lavezzi hobbled out of that contest with a hamstring injury and is now set for a spell on the sidelines alongside captain Thiago Silva - who is also battling the same problem.

With Barcelona in mind, Blanc is unlikely to risk Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has a niggling heel issue – something which would come as great relief to Toulouse.

The Sweden striker has scored four goals in his last two visits to Toulouse, including a hat-trick in a 4-2 win in February.

Wissam Ben Yedder got both of Toulouse's goals, including a superb volley, in that contest.

Marseille's Andre-Pierre Gignac and Ibrahimovic are the only men to have netted more times than Ben Yedder in Ligue 1 this season.

"I've turned a corner," said Ben Yedder, who has scored four times in seven matches.\"I'm feeling really good about my performances. I'm still far from my best though. I got 16 goals in Ligue 1 last season. I have a figure in my mind this season, but I will only say what it is at the end."

The diminutive 24-year-old is, however, the only Toulouse player to have netted more than once this term.

Though Toulouse have lost their last 10 games against PSG, they are undefeated in six matches at home.

Coach Alain Casanova will be without injured trio Martin Braithwaite, William Matheus and Uros Spajic, while Etienne Didot is also a doubt after limping off in their 3-0 win at Rennes on Tuesday. PSG are fourth, three points behind leaders Marseille, while Toulouse lie 10th.