Ligue 1 Review: Grenier on target in Lyon win

Clement Grenier scored his first goal since January last year as Lyon kept the pressure on Paris Saint-Germain at the top of Ligue 1 with a 2-0 win over Evian.

Grenier made his return from a groin injury that had kept him on the sidelines since August 2014 last month and marked only his second start of the season with a goal in a routine Lyon victory.

The France midfielder opened the scoring in the 20th minute with a curling free-kick that Evian goalkeeper Benjamin Leroy could not keep out despite getting a hand to the shot.

Alexandre Lacazette then doubled Lyon's lead from the penalty spot after Dany Nounkeu caught Corentin Tolisso in the face with a high boot.

Clinton N'Jie had a goal disallowed for offside seven minutes into the second half, but it mattered not as Lyon cruised to three points that sees them go back ahead of PSG at the summit ahead of the champions' clash at Nantes on Sunday.

Defeat leaves Evian a point adrift of safety, with Reims maintaining their slim hold on 17th place despite their 2-0 loss at Guingamp, who clinched the points thanks in part to Claudio Beauvue's 62nd-minute penalty.

Saint-Etienne's hopes of a UEFA Champions League berth were dealt a big blow as Floyd Ayite gave Bastia a 1-0 success at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard.

Elsewhere, Caen are still in the relegation mire after a 1-1 draw with Nice, while there were goalless stalemates between Lorient and Bordeaux and Montpellier - who had Vitorino Hilton sent off - and Rennes.