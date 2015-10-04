Ligue 1 Review: Ibrahimovic makes PSG history, Caen go third

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is Paris Saint-Germain's all-time leading goalscorer after helping the Ligue 1 champions come from behind to beat Marseille 2-1 in Le Classique on Sunday.

Ibrahimovic scored his 109th and 110th goals for PSG from the spot to overtake Pauleta in the club's goal charts, but Laurent Blanc's side were given a stern test by struggling Marseille at the Parc des Princes.

Prior to Ibrahimovic's brace, Michy Batshuayi had put the visitors in front half an hour in and Michel's men had chances to claim a point after - Abdelaziz Barrada seeing his penalty saved by Kevin Trapp.

The German also kept out a late Remy Cabella effort to ensure PSG move to 10 games unbeaten in the derby on a day when Caen moved third in the table with a narrow 1-0 win over Saint-Etienne.

Andy Delort's first goal since August proved the difference at Stade Michel d'Ornano while Lorient's strong form continued with an action-packed 3-2 win over Bordeaux.

Following Diego Rolan's opener, Benjamin Moukandjo levelled early in the second half prior to further goals from Majeed Waris and Zargo Toure.

The drama continued as Lamine Gassama and Andre Biyogo Poko were dismissed for an altercation eight minutes from time, with Adam Ounas' effort for the visitors a minute from time unable to inspire a comeback.

Rennes remain unbeaten since the opening day of Ligue 1 thanks to their 1-1 draw at Monaco, although a hamstring injury sustained by Paul-Georges Ntep will be a cause for concern for Philippe Montanier.

The striker was withdrawn 20 minutes from time at the Stade Louis II after Wallace had cancelled out Abdoulaye Doucoure's opener.