Ligue 1 Review: Leaders Paris Saint-Germain held on the road

Runaway leaders Paris Saint-Germain saw their nine-match winning run in Ligue 1 come to an end with a 0-0 draw away at surprise package Angers.

A visiting side minus the rested Zlatan Ibrahimovic proved unable to find a way through at Stade Jean-Bouin. Edinson Cavani came close to breaking the deadlock, but the striker saw a first-half effort hit the woodwork.

However, Angers held on to record their fifth 0-0 result of the campaign, while they are also the first Ligue 1 team to stop PSG from scoring this season.

The point picked up on their travels is enough to extend the reigning champions' lead at the top of the table to 14 points, though they have played a game more than nearest rivals Caen.

Lorient and Nice also fought out a goalless draw at Stade du Moustoir, a result that lifts the hosts up to eighth place in the standings.

The match saw seven yellow cards produced, five of them to a visiting Nice side that briefly found themselves in the top four.

Lyon, however, moved back above Nice in the standings when they picked up a point courtesy of a 0-0 result away at Nantes in the late kick-off.

Hubert Fournier's Lyon have now kept 10 clean sheets this season in domestic action, with the draw bringing to an end a three-match losing run in all competitions.