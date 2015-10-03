Ligue 1 Review: Lyon bounce back, Nice rained off

Lyon bounced back from consecutive defeats with a 1-0 Ligue 1 win over Reims courtesy of Alexandre Lacazette's first-half goal.

Lacazette hit the crossbar with a 41st-minute penalty after he was brought down by Jaba Kankava, but he atoned for his miss just three minutes later when he rounded off a neat one-two with Claudio Beauvue by stroking the ball past goalkeeper Johnny Placide.

The result moves Lyon above their opponents on goal difference and into fifth place.

The game between Nice and Nantes at Allianz Riviera was suspended at half-time after torrential rain left the pitch waterlogged, with the score at 2-2.

Jules Iloki had given the visitors an eighth-minute lead before Valere Germain's brace put Nice ahead and Adrien Thomasson levelled the scores before the referee ruled that the second half should be played at a later date.

Angers continued their impressive start to life in the top flight with a 1-0 home victory over Bastia.

Billy Ketkeophomphone's solo goal four minutes before half-time helped the hosts to a win that builds on their impressive 2-1 triumph at Marseille and moves them to within two points of league leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Troyes are still searching for their first win of the league season after losing 1-0 at home to Guingamp.

Younousse Sankhare's headed goal nine minutes from time was enough to win it for Guingamp and Troyes' woes were compounded when Thomas Ayasse was sent off for a second bookable offence just four minutes later.

Bottom club Ajaccio were denied a hard-earned victory over Toulouse when defender Issiaga Sylla scored an own goal four minutes after half-time at Stade Ange Casanova.

A win would have catapulted Ajaccio out of the bottom three and they looked to be on course for victory after goals from Kevin Mayi and Gregory Pujol cancelled out Martin Braithwaite's opener, but Sylla turned the ball into his own net to ensure the points were shared.