Ligue 1 Review: Lyon close in on second, Lille win again

Lyon secured a 3-1 win at Lorient on Sunday to close in on second-placed Monaco in the Ligue 1 standings.

The win saw Lyon move above Nice into third and the Champions League places, trailing Monaco by three points after their shock loss to Bordeaux on Friday.

Abdul Waris opened the scoring for Lorient at the Stade du Moustoir in the 36th minute, but Alexandre Lacazette levelled proceedings on the stroke of half-time.

However, it took until 10 minutes from time for Lyon to take the lead, with Rachid Ghezzal firing home after some great work by Mathieu Valbuena just outside the box.

Lacazette scored his second of the game and 16th league goal of the season to wrap up the result in stoppage time, securing Lyon's 15th win of the season.

Lille kept their European hopes alive courtesy of a 3-0 win at Nantes.

Eder gave the visitors the lead in the 19th minute before flicking on a corner for Stoppila Sunzu to head home just before the hour-mark.

Portugal international Eder scored his second in the dying stages, sealing Lille's fourth-straight win in the league, moving them to within five points of fourth-placed Rennes.

Marseille's winless streak in the league extended to eight games following a 2-1 loss at Bastia.

Karim Rekik's own goal in the 47th minute gave Bastia the lead before Gael Danic converted from the spot after Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda brought down Francois Kamano.

Marseille pulled one back in the 77th minute through Michy Batshuayi but were reduced to 10 men after Romain Alessandrini was dismissed four minutes from time.

Michel's side have won just two league games since the start of January, sitting 10 points above the relegation zone.