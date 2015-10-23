Ligue 1 Review: Lyon up to fourth, Caen winning streak ends

Lyon are up to fourth in Ligue 1 after cruising to a 3-0 win over Toulouse on Friday.

Hubert Fournier's men went into the game 10 points adrift of leaders Paris Saint-Germain after finishing second behind the capital club last season.

But they at least temporarily moved within seven points of the defending champions with a routine victory over a struggling Toulouse team.

Sergi Darder opened the scoring in the 18th minute with his first goal since joining from Malaga in August by converting a clever cross from Mathieu Valbuena, who made it 2-0 after 69 minutes.

Former Marseille playmaker Valbuena fired home from the edge of the area before Maxwel Cornet rounded off the win late on with a confident finish into the top-left corner.

Lyon are now within two points of third-placed Caen, whose three-game winning streak game to an end with a 2-0 home defeat to Nantes.

Yacine Bammou and Adrien Thomasson were on target for Nantes, who themselves have now won three in a row and are up to eighth.