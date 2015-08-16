Ligue 1 Review: Managerless Marseille lose again, Gazelec no match for PSG

Marseille's post-Marcelo Bielsa era began with a loss as Hamari Traore's goal gave Reims a 1-0 victory at the Stade Auguste-Delaune on Sunday.

Bielsa sensationally resigned last week after Marseille's season-opening defeat to Caen and their misery was compounded by Traore's blistering strike 14 minutes in.

Steve Mandanda made a terrific save to deny former Liverpool striker David N'Gog from extending Reims' lead, before the visitors were reduced to 10 men when Jacques-Alaixys Romao recieved a second booking late in the second half.

Elsewhere, PSG made it two wins from as many matches as they saw off Ligue 1 new boys Gazelec Ajaccio with ease at the Parc de Princes.

Quickfire goals from Blaise Matuidi and Thiago Silva early in the first half were enough to seal a 2-0 victory for the champions, though Edinson Cavani missed several golden opportunities to increase the advantage after the interval.

In the day's other fixture, Benjamin Moukandjo's injury-time penalty salavaged a 1-1 draw for Lorient at home to Bastia.

