Ligue 1 Review: N'Doye brace spoils Lyon's farewell party

Lyon's final home league game at the Stade de Gerland ended in defeat as a Cheikh N'Doye brace earned Angers a 2-0 win on Saturday, the visitors moving within five points of leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

The seven-time French champions are leaving their traditional home for the new Stade des Lumieres next month but marked their final league outing at their old home with a disappointing defeat to the French top flight's surprise package.

N'Doye moved to five league goals for the campaign with his double on Saturday - scoring after 17 and 81 minutes to leave the hosts winless in four league outings.

Whistles rang around the venerable venue afterwards, with Monaco's 2-1 victory over Bastia making matters worse.

Leonardo Jardim's men leapfrogged Lyon into fourth, Lacina Traore on target twice inside the final 18 minutes before Julien Romain's late consolation made life difficult for the visitors at the Stade Armand Cesari.

Lorient edged a thriller 3-2 at Toulouse, leaving the hosts firmly in the relegation mire after Benjamin Jeannot's brace and a late Walid Mesloub winner.

Jeannot's double cancelled out a Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik opener and earned the visitors the lead before Wissam Ben Yedder levelled prior to the hour mark. Mesloub had the final say however when he struck 14 minutes from time to send Lorient seventh.

Toulouse sit three points off safety in 19th while rock-bottom Troyes picked up their sixth point of the season thanks Jessy Pi's equaliser at Reims, securing a 1-1 draw after Nicolas de Preville had opened the scoring.

Lille made it back-to-back wins as Yassine Benzia's brace helped to record a 2-1 win at Caen while John Tshibumbu equalised late on as Gazelec Ajaccio salvaged a 1-1 draw against Nantes.