Ligue 1 Review: PSG extend lead and equal longstanding unbeten record

Paris-Saint Germain's 13th-straight victory, a 2-0 win at Saint-Etienne on Sunday, extended their huge lead at the top of Ligue 1 and equalled a 21-year-old record for the competition's longest unbeaten run.

Laurent Blanc's side have not lost for 32 league fixtures, a sequence stretching back to last season and matching a record set by Nantes between July 1994 and April 1995.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck twice for PSG, a pair of neat volleyed finishes, to score his 13th and 14th goals against Saint-Etienne since arriving in French football in 2012.

PSG's lead at the top of Ligue 1 now rises to 24 points after Angers beat Monaco 3-0 on Saturday to jump into second spot.

Caen strengthened their chances of playing European football next season with a 2-0 home win to draw level on points with fourth-place Nice. Ronny Rodelin put Caen in front and an Andy Delort penalty sealed the result.

Bordeaux ran out 4-0 winners over Rennes to boost their own Champions League qualification hopes, with Mali international Cheick Diabate hitting a first-half brace.