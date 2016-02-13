Ligue 1 Review: PSG held, Nantes continue Champions League charge

Paris Saint-Germain warmed up for their crucial Champions League tie against Chelsea with a surprise 0-0 home draw against Lille in Ligue 1.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva were rested by coach Laurent Blanc and the Parc des Princes crowd did not see a goal, with Edinson Cavani missing the two best chances and Layvin Kurzawa having a header cleared off the line.

PSG have won 22 and drawn four of their 26 league fixtures this season and lead Monaco, who have a game in hand against Saint-Etienne on Sunday, by 25 points.

Blanc's side will now prepare for the home leg of their last-16 tie against Guus Hiddink's Chelsea on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Nantes defeated rivals Lorient 2-1 at home to make it 12 games unbeaten and boost their hopes of a top-three finish.

Nantes went ahead early on when Adryan converted Alejandro Bedoya's cut-back before Emiliano Sala's thumping header doubled their lead before half-time.

Lorient got a goal back when Benjamin Moukandjo scored a penalty with 11 minutes left, but their hopes of a comeback were ended when Lamine Gassama was shown a straight red card for a foul on Guillaume Gillet with five minutes to play.

Michel Der Zakarian's men now sit fifth, level on points with third-place Nice in the race for a Champions League spot.

Meanwhile, bottom-of-the-table Troyes won a 3-2 thriller at relegation rivals Gazelec Ajaccio.

Jacques Zoua had put the hosts ahead, but Troyes took control by half-time thanks to a Chaouki Ben Saada equaliser and Karim Azamoum's double, with Roderic Filippi's second-half strike failing to spark a Gazelec comeback.

Troyes are still a massive 13 points behind 18th-placed Gazelec and 15 adrift of safety despite the win, which is just their second of the campaign.

Another relegation dogfight saw Montpellier beat Toulouse 2-0 at home thanks to a goal in each half from Mustapha Yatabare and Souleymane Camara.

Bordeaux won an entertaining encounter 4-2 at Guingamp. The visitors had led by two goals after strikes from Adam Ounas and Diego Rolan, but were pegged back by Thibault Giresse's free-kick and Marcus Coco's impressive strike.

Willy Sagnol's men pulled through to claim just their second away win of the season after Clement Chantome's close-range goal and Cheick Diabate's header.

In the day's other game, Bastia won 1-0 at Reims to record a first away win this season after Hamari Traore's own goal early in the second half proved decisive.