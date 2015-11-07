Ligue 1 Review: PSG hit five, Montpellier snatch vital late win

Two goals from Zlatan Ibrahimovic helped to send Paris Saint-Germain 11 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 with a 5-0 win over Toulouse on Saturday.

Laurent Blanc's side, who had won all six of their previous league matches, were in front with just six minutes on the clock thanks to an Angel Di Maria free-kick which evaded a crowded area to find the corner of the net.

Ibrahimovic buried his 50th Ligue 1 goal at Parc des Prince after Marcel Tisserand had headed straight into his path on 18 minutes, and substitute Lucas Moura made it three with a good header following Gregory van der Wiel's cross.

The Brazilian's run and shot, saved by Ali Ahamada, allowed Ibrahimovic to pounce for his second of the game before Ezequiel Lavezzi made it five after the Sweden star picked him out with a ball over the top.

Caen climbed into second behind the league leaders thanks to a 2-1 victory over Guingamp, which ended a run of three losses in a row in all competitions.

Julien Feret rifled in the opener from 20 yards and a sublime solo run and finish from Andy Delort 19 minutes from time sealed all three points.

Caen were given a scare when Dorian Leveque volleyed home in the closing stages but Guingamp could not find an equaliser to prevent a first league defeat in six.

Montpellier snatched a vital victory over Nantes with a stoppage-time goal from Hilton at Stade de la Mosson.

Jerome Roussillon gave the home side an early lead but Yacine Bammou, who had missed a gilt-edged chance to level in the first half, powered home Jules Iloki's pass on 63 minutes.

The game seemed set to finish as a draw until Hilton converted Ryad Boudebouz's delivery right at the death to secure a 2-1 win.

Lorient thrashed bottom-club Troyes 4-1 to move sixth on the table, with Benjamin Moukandjo scoring twice in a comfortable home victory for Sylvain Ripoll's side, while former Basel striker Jacques Zoua bagged the crucial winner as Gazalec Ajaccio gave their survival hopes a boost with a 2-1 victory away to Reims.

Lille, meanwhile, survived the sending-off of Sofiane Boufal to secure a 1-1 draw at home to Bastia, with Djibril Sidibe striking three minutes from time to cancel out Gael Danic's opener.