Ligue 1 Review: PSG make history, Monaco climb to second

A 3-0 win at Caen saw Paris Saint-Germain reach the highest points tally at the halfway stage of a Ligue 1 season as the champions remained unbeaten in the top flight this term.

Angel Di Maria finished from close range and Zlatan Ibrahimovic smashed home a brilliant volley – his 15th league goal of the season – to put the visitors in command at the break.

Di Maria added a third with a deft finish just after the interval and Kevin Trapp saved a late penalty from Andy Delort as Laurent Blanc's side moved to 51 points from 19 games – two more than Lyon's previous record of 49, set in 2006.

Monaco are up to second in the table, but will be disappointed not to have beaten 10-man Troyes, who remain bottom of the table following a goalless draw.

Mouhamadou Dabo was shown a straight red card after just three minutes for bringing down Helder Costa, only for Lacina Traore to see his resulting penalty saved by Paul Bernardoni.

Troyes are still without a win in Ligue 1 this season, but held on to secure what could prove an important point in their bid for survival, while Monaco were left to rue the chance to move three points clear of third-placed Angers.

Ousmane Dembele and Giovanni Sio combined to send Rennes sixth with a 2-0 victory away to Guingamp, with Sio setting up his 18-year-old team-mate for the 63rd-minute opener before Dembele teed up the former Basel striker to drill in a second 13 minutes from the end.

Rennes move above Lorient, who were held to a 0-0 draw by Nantes to extend their poor recent home league record to one win in five.

Reims were dealt a damaging 2-0 defeat away to Bastia, with goals from Floyd Ayite and substitute Julien Romain, meaning they remain just two points above 18th-placed Guingamp – the only side they have beaten away from home in eight league matches.

Toulouse looked set to take full advantage of defeats to the two sides above them when Wissam Ben Yedder gave them an early lead against Lille, but Sofiane Boufal's equaliser three minutes from time means they are four points from safety.