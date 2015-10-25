Ligue 1 Review: PSG march on, Marseille end slump at Lille

Reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain extended their advantage at the top of Ligue 1 to seven points, continuing their unbeaten run this season with a comfortable 3-1 win over Saint-Etienne.

Sunday's visitors to the Parc des Princes could have moved into joint second place with a victory but they found themselves on the back foot throughout the opening 45 minutes, where PSG were unlucky to only have Layvin Kurzawa's goal to show for their efforts.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic laid on Edinson Cavani to double the lead and the roles were reversed when the Sweden star made sure of a fifth consecutive league win midway through the second period.

Marco Verratti deflected Marquinhos' attempted clearance into his own net to get Saint-Etienne on the score sheet in fortuitous circumstances, but Christophe Galtier's team remain level on points with Lyon in fifth.

Marseille won for the first time in eight matches across all competitions with a 2-1 triumph at Lille.

Michy Batshuayi opened the scoring with his eighth Ligue 1 goal this term in the 37th minute after Romain Alessandrini's effort came back off the post.

Alessandrini got in on the act himself after the break - Batshuayi teeing him up to curl a fine first-time shot beyond Vincent Enyeama.

Lille pulled one back through Sebastien Corchia in the 71st minute but Marseille held on to ease the pressure on head coach Michel.

Monaco are into the top half of the table, leapfrogging opponents Reims thanks to a 1-0 win at the Stade Auguste Delaune.

Bernardo Silva's 11th-minute header was enough to seal the points, with Reims' quest for an equaliser decisively hindered by Antoine Devaux collecting two red cards in the space of 10 minutes midway through the second half.

Elsewhere, Bordeaux moved six points clear of the relegation zone after 18-year-old Adam Ounas came off the bench to condemn bottom club Troyes to a 1-0 loss.