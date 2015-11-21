Ligue 1 Review: PSG seal eighth straight win

Paris Saint-Germain continue to dominate Ligue 1, sealing their eighth straight league victory with a routine 2-1 win at Lorient in the first round of fixtures since the Paris terror attacks.

Although Lorient started well and gave the defending champions a couple of early scares, Hervin Ongenda put the visitors ahead on 25 minutes.

The 20-year-old's first league goal for PSG was a volley through goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte's legs and Blaise Matuidi made it 2-0 six minutes later from Zlatan Ibrahimovic's cross.

Lorient battled hard and grabbed a late consolation goal when Benjamin Moukandjo headed in Romain Philippoteaux's cross, but PSG held on for yet another win.

Monaco climbed to fifth with a 1-0 home win against Nantes, Mario Pasalic scoring from Almamy Toure's assist at the end of the first half to seal the win for Leonardo Jardim's men.

Montpellier moved away from the relegation zone with a 3-1 win at home to fellow strugglers Reims despite falling behind to Anthony Weber's 12th minute strike. Mustafa Yatabare equalised and Souleymane Camara put the hosts ahead nine minutes after coming on as a substitute for Yatabare, with Mathieu Deplagne securing the points with a late goal.

Lille earned a point at Ligue 1's bottom club Troyes, with Yassine Benzia's early opener cancelled out by Jean Corentin's first goal of the season for the hosts.