Ligue 1 Review: PSG seal title with record 9-0 win

Paris Saint-Germain secured the title in a manner befitting their dominance of Ligue 1 on Sunday, racking up a club-record 9-0 victory over rock-bottom Troyes.

Laurent Blanc's side wrapped up a fourth-straight crown in style, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic - who hinted he will leave Paris at the end of the season after the game - starring with a four-goal haul.

Edinson Cavani (two), Javier Pastore and Adrien Rabiot were all on the scoresheet, alongside Troyes defender Matthieu Saunier who scored an own goal.

Fourth-placed Lyon and fifth-placed Rennes played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Roazhon Park.

Rachid Ghezzal and Alexandre Lacazette had the visitors 2-0 up after 55 minutes, but Fallou Diagne and Jeremie Boga snatched a draw for the hosts, who remain a point behind their opponents.

Elsewhere, a brace from Emiliano Sala helped Nantes to a 2-0 win over Angers.

The win keeps Nantes in touch with the top four, just two points off Lyon in the Europa League spot and three behind third-placed Nice.