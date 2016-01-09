Ligue 1 Review: Thumping win for Lyon on new home turf

Lyon marked their first game at the new Stade des Lumieres with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Troyes on Saturday.

Alexandre Lacazette scored the first goal at the new 59,000-seater arena but Fabien Camus fired home a brilliant equaliser from distance midway through the second half.

Rachid Ghezzal drilled home a second for Lyon before a fine strike from Jordan Ferri and a stoppage-time header from Claudio Beauvue sealed Bruno Genesio's first Ligue 1 win in charge and moved Lyon into the top six.

Monaco could only manage a point at home to Gazelec Ajaccio as Ricardo Carvalho's header saw them come from two down to draw 2-2.

Khalid Boutaib and John Tshibumbu gave Thierry Laurey's side the lead with just over half an hour played but a Fabinho penalty after the break gave Monaco some hope.

And Carvalho headed in compatrio Fabio Coentrao's corner to seal a point, though pressure remains on the shoulders of head coach Leonardo Jardim as his side now slip to third.

Angers' fine season continues, meanwhile, as they are now back into second spot following a 2-0 victory over Caen.

Pierrick Capelle's precise finish gave them the lead just before the break and striker Billy Ketkeophomphone drilled home Mohamed Yattara's pass to seal maximum points and keep Caen fourth in the table.

Wissam Ben Yedder bagged a hugely important hat-trick as Toulouse won 3-1 away to relegation rivals Reims.

Antoine Devaux headed the home side in front after just 12 minutes but Ben Yedder took charge of the game in the second half, stabbing home from close range before tapping in a second just 15 minutes later.

Devaux saw red for a poor challenge late on and Ben Yedder thumped his third of the game in off the post in the 90th minute to move Toulouse to within just a point of Reims in 17th.

Rennes and Lorient remain eighth and ninth respectively after a 2-2 draw at Roazhon Park, with all four goals coming in the first half.

Fallou Diagne turned into his own net after just four minutes before Majeed Waris doubled Lorient's lead, but strikes from Ousmane Dembele and Jeremie Boga prior to the break secured a point.

Bordeaux are now just a point behind Lorient after their 1-0 win away to Montpellier, Cheick Diabate scoring the only goal of the game to give the visitors their first away league win in 14 matches.