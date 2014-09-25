Ligue 1: Saint-Etienne 1 Bordeaux 1

The Dutchman endured a torrid time after joining Norwich City from Sporting Lisbon for the 2013-14 Premier League campaign, scoring just one goal during the whole season.

That solitary strike came in a 2-2 draw with Everton on August 17 last year, but his drought finally came to an end when he opened the scoring for Saint-Etienne at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, where he is now on loan.

The home side started brightly and Francois Clerc had goalkeeper Cedric Carrasso sprawling to his left with a powerful drive in the early stages.

Wahbi Khazri should have done better when he failed to get enough purchase on an effort from close range, and Saint-Etienne soon pounced to punish that squandered effort.

Van Wolfswinkel fired in a wonderful left-footed volley from a left-wing cross, though Carrasso will feel he should have kept it out at his near post.

The lead lasted just eight minutes, though, as Tiago Ilori headed home after Diego Contento had driven a volley into the penalty area.

Tempers flared after the equaliser and it proved to be a fiery contest thereafter, with Van Wolfswinkel and Carrasso involved in an altercation after a coming together.

Carrasso got down well to push wide from a low Renaud Cohade effort shortly before the hour mark, and it was the Bordeaux keeper who proved busiest during the second period.

Nicolas Maurice-Belay found himself through one-on-one with Stephane Ruffier in the closing seconds of the match, but the referee waved away his protests when he took a tumble under the challenge of the Saint-Etienne goalkeeper.

The result sees the teams tied on 14 points in the French top flight, with Bordeaux occupying second spot by virtue of their superior goal difference.