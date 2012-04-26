Trending

Ligue 1 strugglers Brest sack boss Dupont

Relegation-threatened Stade Brest sacked coach Alex Dupont on Thursday as the team battles to remain in France's Ligue 1 with five games to go, the club said.

Brest, who lost six of their last seven league matches, are 18th in the 20-club table on 33 points, one from safety. They travel to bottom-side Auxerre on Sunday.

"The sports director Corentin Martins will take charge as interim coach," the club said in a statement published on their website.

Dupont was in charge since 2009 and led the club to promotion from second division.