Ligue 1 strugglers Brest sack boss Dupont
By app
Relegation-threatened Stade Brest sacked coach Alex Dupont on Thursday as the team battles to remain in France's Ligue 1 with five games to go, the club said.
Brest, who lost six of their last seven league matches, are 18th in the 20-club table on 33 points, one from safety. They travel to bottom-side Auxerre on Sunday.
"The sports director Corentin Martins will take charge as interim coach," the club said in a statement published on their website.
Dupont was in charge since 2009 and led the club to promotion from second division.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.