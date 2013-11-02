Ligue 1 Wrap: Lyon end their winless run

The seven-time Ligue 1 champions have endured a poor start to the season and had only managed to win three of their opening 11 matches heading into Saturday's fixtures, but they were victorious in the league for the first time since September against Guingamp.



Alexandre Lacazette opened the scoring in the 12th minute and Bafetimbi Gomis doubled their lead just a minute later, with a red card shown to substitute Moustapha Diallo hindering the visitors' cause early in the second half.



The win sees Lyon move up to 11th in the table on 15th points, four behind fourth-placed Nantes, who play at Montpellier on Sunday.



Marseille brought an end to their streak of three successive league defeats but could only claim a 1-1 draw at Rennes.



Portugal international Nelson Oliveira opened the scoring for the hosts in the ninth minute, but a Jordan Ayew strike seven minutes later proved enough for Elie Baup's men.



The point leaves Rennes in eighth place, while Marseille sit just outside the European places in fifth.



Reims recorded the result of the day as they triumphed 4-2 over visitors Bastia.



Nicolas de Preville and a Grzegorz Krychowiak penalty gave the home side a 2-0 lead going into half-time, but Romaric pulled one back just after the break.



Prince Oniangue restored their two-goal advantage two minutes later, before Eliran Atar added a fourth nine minutes from time.

Wahbi Khazri added a consolation for Bastia in stoppage time.



Two relegation battlers faced each other at Stade Francois Coty, but Valenciennes emerged victorious 3-1 against hosts Ajaccio - who sacked manager Fabrizio Ravanelli after the match.



Rudy Mater's 32nd-minute own goal cancelled out Gregory Pujol's opener, but Mathieu Dossevi gave the visitors the lead again 23 minutes from time.



Pujol scored his second of the day in stoppage time to lift Valenciennes off the bottom of the table.



Evian put some distance between themselves and the bottom three with a 2-1 win at home to Toulouse, despite falling behind to Serge Aurier's opener in the 52nd minute.



Daniel Wass levelled things up just after the hour mark before Cedric Mongongu slotted home the winner from the penalty spot in stoppage time.



Sochaux held Saint-Etienne to a 0-0 draw at home in the day's other match, meaning the hosts are now bottom.