Ligue 1 Wrap: PSG, Bordeaux each hit four

The champions cruised to their 4-0 win, Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring an audacious chipped penalty just before the break after Edinson Cavani had headed them in front with his 13th goal of the season.

Thiago Silva grabbed a third just after half-time with a close-range finish, before Ibrahimovic wrapped up a dominant win with another late spot kick.

The result keeps PSG four points clear at the top of Ligue 1 and just one game away from equalling their club-record unbeaten run of 27 league games.

A brace from Jussie helped Bordeaux get back to winning ways with a crushing 4-0 win at home to struggling Ajaccio.

The hosts found themselves in front after just nine minutes when Gregory Sertic combined well with Cheick Diabate and a fortunate deflection fell to Jussie, who made no mistake from six yards.

Ajaccio pushed hard for an equaliser but Bordeaux grabbed a second just after the break, when Nicolas Maurice-Belay found an unmarked Sertic, who applied a calm finish.

Maurice-Belay got on the scoresheet himself five minutes later, poking home a Ludovic Obraniak cross, before Jussie popped up for his second with a diving header.

Bastia moved up to eighth with a 2-0 win at home to Evian in the day's other game.

Frederic Hantz's side took the lead four minutes after the break as Milos Krasic tapped home after a neat interchange between Ryad Boudebouz and Wahbi Khazri.

The win was assured deep into stoppage time when Francois Modesto played in Khazri, who kept his head to round the keeper and roll into an empty net.

Home goalkeeper Mickael Landreau had extra cause for celebration as he equalled Jean-Luc Ettori's Ligue 1 appearance record in his 602nd French top-flight game.