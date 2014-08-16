Ligue 1 Wrap: PSG win despite Ibra blow

The talismanic striker - captaining PSG due to Thiago Silva's absence with a hamstring injury - clutched his side following an early challenge and was replaced within a quarter of an hour by Ezequiel Lavezzi.

But PSG, who drew 2-2 with Stade Reims in their Ligue 1 opener, shrugged off the setback thanks to Lucas Moura's measured 26th-minute volley and an emphatic finish by Edinson Cavani before the hour-mark.

There was also drama after the match as Bastia striker Brandao is alleged to have headbutted Thiago Motta, resulting in a broken nose for the PSG midfielder.

Rennes were the day's big winners as they stormed to a 6-2 victory at home to Evian.

Ola Toivonen, close-season signing Mexer and substitute Paul-Georges Ntep all notched doubles on a memorable day at the Stade de la Route de Lorient.

Daniel Wass got the visitors back on level terms after Toivonen's close-range opener, but he and Evian had plenty to think about by the time he completed a brace of his own, with this thrashing coming on the back of last weekend’s 3-0 loss to newly-promoted Caen.

Substitute Ladislas Douniama came off the bench to score three minutes into stoppage time as Guingamp left Lens with a dramatic 1-0 victory, opening their account for the season and condemning their hosts to back-to-back defeats.

Wissam ben Yedder scored a brilliant free-kick to ensure Lyon's wretched record at Toulouse continued.

Lyon had not scored at Toulouse in Ligue 1 since 2005 and, although Alexandre Lacazette remedied that sorry statistic by finishing a move he started 15 minutes from time, the hosts were able to hold out for a 2-1 victory.

Jean-Daniel Akpa-Akpro lifted a delicate 10th-minute finsh over Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes to opening scoring, then Ben Yedder's viciously dipping strike on the stroke of half-time proved too hot to handle.

There were two early goals at the Stade Saint-Symphorien, as newly promoted Metz remained undefeated with a 1-1 draw against Nantes.

Jordan Veretout blasted Nantes into a third-minute lead, but Yeni Ngbakoto levelled from the penalty spot after Juan Manuel Falcon was fouled.

Elsewhere Lorient and Nice played out a goalless draw at the Stade du Moustoir.