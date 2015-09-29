Lille 0 Nantes 1: Iloki adds to hosts' woes

Jules Iloki's sixth-minute strike ensured Nantes a 1-0 win over Lille at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Tuesday as Lille's poor start to the Ligue 1 season continued.

Both sides have struggled in their domestic campaign to date and came into the clash in the bottom six with Lille having scored just twice in the league all season.

And Iloki's early goal proved decisive - the winger tucking home a rebound after Mike Maignan had saved Kolbeinn Sigthorsson's effort.

The hosts' frustrations continued when Yassine Benzia saw a penalty appeal turned down following a collision with Remy Riou before Tallo Gadji and Sofiane Boufal went close prior to the interval, the latter heading against the crossbar.

Lille's efforts to level continued in the second half as they dominated possession without reward, Oswaldo Vizcarrondo heading onto the roof of the net before Marko Basa fired wide from distance.

It was not to be for Lille, whose difficult evening worsened when Boufal was forced off with injury late on after Herve Renard had made his three substitutes.

Nantes climb to 14th, having recorded their first away win in Ligue 1 since December 2014.