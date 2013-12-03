Lille appeal for calm after Thauvin altercation

Thauvin refused to train with Lille after signing from Bastia in the close season in an ultimately successful bid to force through a move to Marseille.

And it seems fans in the north east of France have not forgotten those actions, with Thauvin reportedly greeted by a torrent of abuse after landing ahead of Tuesday's Ligue 1 clash.

National media reports that one person was arrested during the incident, which prompted Lille to urge supporters to conduct themselves properly.

"The Lille board calls for calm and asks their supporters not to show an excess of pointless aggression towards our opponents but rather show - more than ever - their support for their team," read a statement on the club's website.

"Supporters of LOSC - encourage your club, sing for your team, transcend your players and show the best face of what should be a great football public."

Lille and Marseille currently sit second and fourth respectively in Ligue 1.