Lille sack manager Herve Renard

Lille have sacked Herve Renard as manager after only 13 Ligue 1 matches in charge.

Renard took over at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in May, signing a three-year contract after leading Ivory Coast to glory at the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, the 47-year-old has now been relieved of his duties after leading Lille to just two league wins this season.

Assistant Patrick Collot will take charge of Lille until a permanent successor is appointed.

A club statement read: "After 13 matches of Ligue 1, LOSC advanced to the 16th in the standings; a perilous position and certainly not up to the club's goals.

"Absolutely convinced of this talent within the squad, [chairman] Michel Seydoux quickly made a decision that will aim to review the management of the playing squad to rebuild a positive dynamic and put the project of Lille back on the road to success.

"The short term goal is to achieve a rapid impact on the play and results of the team."

Lille had finished third and eighth in the previous two seasons under Rene Girard, who Renard replaced as boss.