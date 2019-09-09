Arsene Wenger lifts lid on moment Arsenal made move for “untouchable” Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi was a target for Arsenal when he was coming through the youth ranks at Barcelona, Arsene Wenger has revealed.
The Gunners made a swoop to pick up 16-year-old midfielder Cesc Fabregas from the Catalan club’s famed La Masia academy in 2003.
Wenger admitted that the Premier League club were keen to sign Argentina's star-in-the-making with former club-mate Fabregas, but he was already considered indispensable by Barça at the time.
RECOMMENDED Barcelona's Generation '87: When Messi, Cesc and Pique killed the competition at La Masia
“We were in discussions with Barcelona when we bought Fabregas, because Messi played [with him],” Wenger told beIN SPORTS.
“You can realise sometimes what fantastic youth teams you had before when you're a club like Barcelona. In the same team: Messi, [Gerard] Pique and Fabregas.
“Pique and Fabregas came to England, Messi stayed in Spain.
“We were interested in him, but he was untouchable at the time.”
