Wednesday's big transfer rumours: David Beckham wants Lionel Messi in Miami

Welcome to Miami? That'll be the case for Barcelona's talisman if Becks gets his way, according to Catalan reports

What the papers say

David Beckham has contacted Lionel Messi over a huge switch to Inter Miami, according to Catalan radio reports.

Manchester City are hoping to convince midfielder Leroy Sané to sign a new deal before Bayern Munich have another chance to bid for the Germany international in January, according to the Evening Standard.

Manchester City’s Leroy Sane was wanted by Bayern Munich over the summer (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea will try to sign £35 million-rated Nice defender Youcef Atal in January if they can get their transfer ban lifted by the start of 2020, The Sun reports.

Tottenham will battle Paris Saint-Germain to sign Juventus forward Paulo Dybala in January, says Tuttosport (via Football Italia).

Players to watch

Josh McEachran: The former Chelsea academy midfielder has been handed a trial at Birmingham after also being linked with cross-city rivals Aston Villa, The Sun reports.

Milan Skriniar: Manchester City failed with a bid in the summer to sign Inter Milan’s Slovakia defender but could try again in January, Tuttosport claims.

Jose Gaya: Chelsea will try to sign the Valencia and Spain left-back when their transfer ban ends next summer, talkSPORT reports.

